WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis Pregnant With Baby No. 2

WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis is expecting her second child, and she has the photos to prove it. As our sister site ComicBook.com reported, Kanellis first revealed her pregnancy on the July 1 episode of WWE Raw while in a mixed tag team match with husband Mike Kanellis (real name Mike Bennett) against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, another WWE couple. However, there was some doubt cast on whether or not the reveal was real.

Some thought the entire pregnancy was an angle for television, as the company had previously done with WWE Hall of Famer Lita in a 2004 storyline. However, Kanellis cast all doubt aside in a July 3 Instagram post.

The WWE Superstar revealed a photo of herself with a positive pregnancy test, putting the conversation to rest.

“Tough as a mother,” she captioned the post.

He reveal was championed by other women in the wrestling world, including Trish Stratus, Lana, Mia Yim, Allie, Madison Rayne and Victoria.

Kanellis has since posted numerous times about the pregnancy. Among those posts was one about how she’s been criticized for being a working WWE personality and being a mother.

She’s also posted several other selfies of her figure, saying “Bye bye bod… see ya in a year or so or never… hahaha.”

Kanellis, who is also known for her appearances on Celebrity Apprentice and Outback Jack, has also repeatedly used the “tough as a mother” and “pregnant not powerless” mantras in her posts to inspire other moms.

Photo Credit: WWE