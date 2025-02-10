Former CBS Star Welcomes Baby No. 3: See Josie Loren’s Announcement

Josie Loren’s family has grown by one! The Mentalist star, 37, and her husband Matt Leinart welcomed their third baby, daughter Camila May Leinart, on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“Baby #3 was worth the wait. Now our family is complete,” the proud parents shared the exciting news with PEOPLE in a story published Monday. “Our boys have been a blessing, and we feel so lucky to welcome the missing puzzle piece to the Leinart family. We could not be happier.”

The couple also shared photos of their newborn with PEOPLE, one image showing little Camila with a sign revealing she was born weighting 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Other photos captured sweet moments between the proud parents and their newborn.

Loren and Leinart are already parents to sons Cayson, 4, and Cannon, 3. Leinart also shares son Cole, 17, with ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron.

The couple, who married in Asheville, North Carolina in May 2018, announced they were expecting back in August when the actress posted hilarious Instagram video that kept their followers guessing. Noting that they had been married for six years, Loren said, “We know everything looks really perfect on Instagram,” with Leinart continuing, “Since we put our lives on social media, we felt like it was just time to be honest with everybody.”

“I mean, things really are this perfect,” Loren said, to which Leinart replied, “Life has gotten so easy.”

Loren went on to joke that their sons are both potty-trained and “finally sleeping through the night.” Leinart added that our house no longer smells like s—.” And while they said their kids were older and thus able to shove [their] kids’ faces into iPads, they said “he freedom of it all — it’s just all too much” and they “knew we had to make a change.” The video then cut to footage of them dancing to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” with the sonogram and a pregnancy test.

Loren later returned to Instagram to share a gallery of images, including of herself at an ultrasound appointment, a sonogram image, and a positive pregnancy test, telling her followers, “It wasn’t a joke. We really are expecting our third little one in 2025!”

While Loren shared plenty of photos and updates throughout her pregnancy journey, there was one thing she and her husband kept a secret – their baby’s gender. In an Oct. 24 Instagram video, the couple shared a mock gender reveal, which had them cutting into a cake to reveal only white frosting. In the comments section, Loren told her followers that she and Leinart “really don’t know” what they were expecting, but said, “we’re excited to find out when baby is born and have that moment.”

Loren an attorney and actress who is best known for her portrayal of Michelle Vega on The Mentalist. She appeared on the CBS procedural from 2014 through 2015, with her other credits including 17 Again, Make It or Break It, and 21 & Over, among others, per her IMDb profile. Leinart, meanwhile, is a former Buffalo Bills quarterback.