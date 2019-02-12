‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Joanna and Chip Gaines ‘Don’t Have a TV’ in Their Home

Joanna Gaines doesn’t want her kids spending all of their time looking at screens.

The Fixer Upper alum revealed in a recent interview that her and husband Chip Gaines limit their five kids’ screen times, encouraging them to focus on expressing their creativity.

Joanna revealed to Jenna Bush Hager in a conversation for the March issue of Southern Living that her family does not own a TV and they have iPad rules for their kids: Crew, 7 months, Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

“Our rule for the iPad is that the kids can use it a certain amount of time every other day,” Joanna said. “It’s contingent on them doing their chores and homework. I try hard to make it not the thing they look forward to every day. I don’t want them focusing on that.”

“It’s funny when I say, ‘No iPad games,’ and then see the things they create and invent on their own,” she added of the benefit to limiting the kids’ screen time. “I’m like: ‘That! That’s the stuff right there, kids.’”

Also during the chat, Joanna said motherhood “means everything to me,” and despite her image showcasing how she has things together, the former reality television star also suffers from mom guilt sometimes.

“I’ve been through plenty of stages of guilt. It always creeps in. It paralyzes me. I don’t want to waste a second of emotion on something that doesn’t create any good,” Joanna said during the conversation, as PEOPLE first reported.

“I think, ‘What can I do to show my kids that I love them?’” Joanna continues. “Even if it’s making a cup of hot cocoa, which takes a few minutes. It’s about finding little ways to connect.”

The Magnolia designer opened up about how welcoming baby Crew in June made her reflect on the ups and downs of parenting, and gave her the motivation to want to be “the person who encourages other moms.”

“I remember those times when I was home and couldn’t even take a shower,” she said. “When you’re on social media, you need to step back and say, ‘My life is going to look different — and it should look different.’”

“Celebrate others doing little things as well as big things, and celebrate yourself by saying, ‘This is what I was meant to do,’” Joanna advises. “I really want women to feel encouraged. Know that you are doing enough. Own yourself.”

Aside from caring for her kids, Joanna has been busy with her businesses, and she will be celebrating her children’s book debut when We Are the Gardeners comes out March 26.