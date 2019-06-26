‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Reveals Adorable Snap of Baby Crew Exploring Her Office

It seems like Crew Gaines is already trying his hand at the family business!

Joanna Gaines used Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her youngest child hanging out in her office, with Crew perched on a brown leather couch and looking out the window at the trees outside.

“Don’t tell my little office buddy that I’m just now getting around to ordering his birth announcements… one year late is surely better than never, right?” his mom wrote. “In my defense this year has FLOWN by.”

The Fixer Upper star recently celebrated Crew’s first birthday with a slideshow of photos of the family in the hospital for the baby’s birth. Along with Crew, Gaines and husband Chip Gaines share daughters Ella and Emmie and sons Drake and Duke, all of whom made an appearance in the snaps as they eagerly awaited, then appreciated, the arrival of the family’s newest addition.

“One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy,” Joanna captioned the photos.

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Gaines revealed that welcoming Crew at age 40 has had a major effect on her personality.

“I kid with people, ‘If you ever want to feel young again, have a baby at 40,’” she said. “It’s brought this whole new thing for me where I’m a lot more laid-back. People joke that I’m the ‘Fun Jo’ now.”

“I realized there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me.”

The designer added that her little one has made her a hit at the office.

“He’s my little sidekick,” she said. “He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings. There’s literally a sign-up sheet because everyone wants to hold him.”

As for whether or not she and Chip will add baby No. 6 to the family, Gaines wasn’t so sure.

“Heck if I know,” Joanna said. “I thought I was done, and then we had Crew. “But [Chip is] always joking that he wants him to have a little sister. No plans for another baby, but then again, we’ve never been planners anyway.””

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines