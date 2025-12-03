‘Fargo’ Star and Partner Expecting First Child

A Fargo star is expecting her first baby.

Richa Moorjani shared on Instagram on Oct. 20 that she and husband Bharat Rishi Moorjani are going to be parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been quite the journey, but this Diwali feeling extra grateful for this light that is about to enter our lives,” she wrote alongside photos of her and Bharat holding her belly and a candle, as well as solo photos of Moorjani showing off her bump. Per Bollywood Shaadis, the happy couple met on a dating app and got engaged a year-and-a-half later. They then got married in a three-day-long destination wedding in 2019, with 130 of their friends and family members joining the festivities.

Plenty of Moorjani’s friends took to the comments of the post to congratulate the two of them, including her on-screen sister from Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who said, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!” with three red heart emojis and two raising hands emojis. Her on-screen mom from the Netflix hit, Poorna Jagannathan, also shared the love, saying, “We’re having a babyyyyyyy” with five red hearts. “I can’t wait to.”

Other celebrities to share sweet responses include NIHIE creator Mindy Kaling, who expressed, “I can’t wait to meet this kid!! You are even more beautiful pregnant! Blessings and love” with three red heart emojis, as well as YouTuber Liza Koshy, and she said, “ohhhhhh we thank you in advance for this perfect little person. congratulations you three,” with two pleading face emojis and one white heart.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Richa Moorjani is best known for her roles as Indira Olmstead in the fifth season of the crime drama Fargo and as Kamala in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. She most recently appeared in two episodes of Alien: Earth, and can also be seen in Home Economics, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Mindy Project. Upcoming, Moorjani is set to appear in the second season of the Kate Hudson-led comedy Running Point. But it seems like she is going to be as busy as ever these days, and not just because of acting.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Moorjani hasn’t shared too many more photos of her bump, aside from a very sweet one shared at the beginning of November of her holding her bump amid pictures of her dog dressed up for the fall season.