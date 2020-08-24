Fans Think ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry May Have Revealed Her Baby Daddy’s Name

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child, and while the father of the baby is unconfirmed, fans think the reality star may have hinted at her baby daddy’s name when she posted a new photo to Instagram Wednesday.

In the shot, Lowry poses in the mirror in a black Nike tank top as she cradles her growing baby bump, but it’s the snap’s caption that has some fans convinced they’ve figured out the identity of the father of the MTV star’s third child.

“Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me,” Lowry wrote.

While most fans assumed “Baby Lo” was short for “Baby Lowry,” others believe the “Lo” referred to Lowry’s friend, Chris Lopez.

“Baby Lo= Baby Lopez= Chris Lopez,” one person wrote.

Lowry is currently finishing up her bachelor’s degree and recently wrote on her website that while the timing of her pregnancy isn’t ideal, she is asking for fans to support her.

“Please know this was a choice I made,” she wrote. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

