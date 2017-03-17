Eva Mendes Makes Rare Public Appearance After 6 Months Away From the Cameras

Eva Mendes makes her first public appearance in six months to launch her fashion line https://t.co/fNGsooXNNh pic.twitter.com/mLYjzOeGzq — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) March 17, 2017

Eva Mendes returned to the public eye for her first appearance in six months at the opening of a new New York and Company store in her hometown of Miami Thursday, PEOPLE reports.

The actress donned a belted aquamarine one-shoulder gown with a simple pair of hoops and touseled curls, keeping her makeup simple to accent the brightly-colored frock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Eva Mendes’ Secrets to Dewy Fresh Skin are Already in Your Kitchen

Mendes is a designer for the brand and has been the face of several of its collections, and the dress she wore to the event is available here.

“It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami Area,” she said in a statement from New York & Company. “I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me.”

“It was important to me for my spring collection to include something for everyone, which is also why we are currently offering more styles and inclusive sizing from 0 to 20,” she added. “I hope that by expanding my collection to additional locations, even more women are able to find looks that fit their own personal tastes and lifestyles.”

The notoriously private actress revealed to Shape that her absence from recent red carpets wasn’t due to any reason other than the fact that she would just rather be at home with her two daughters with Ryan Gosling, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

[H/T / Twitter / @people]

Related:

Ryan Gosling Dedicates His 2017 Golden Globe Award Win to His ‘Lady’ Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Reportedly Were Secretly Married

Eva Mendes Opens Up About Giving Birth to Her Daughter the Same Week Her Brother’s Funeral Service Was Held