Eva Longoria Welcomes Her First Child, a Baby Boy

Eva Longoria is officially a mom. The 43-year-old actress and her husband Jose “Pepe” Bastón welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, HOLA! USA reports. The newborn’s name is Santiago Enrique Bastón and he weighed in at 6 lbs 13 oz, according to Mirror.

The parents shared a photo of their first child together with the publication, saying, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

In the photo, Longoria cradles her newborn while he sweetly rests on her chest in his hospital beanie. Click here to see the photo.

While Santiago is Longoria’s first child, Bastón is already a dad of three (Mariana, Natalia and José) from his previous marriage to Natalia Esperón.

In March, Longoria told HOLA! USA that she’s had some practice with her stepchildren.

“We have three children already, I have three stepchildren so it’s not like it’s anything new,” she told the publication. “We are enjoying it.”

The two couldn’t have been more excited about their bundle of joy. She told Us Weekly that it’s brought them closer together: “We have a very strong relationship and we both feel on the moon,” she told the magazine.

In May Longoria told E! News that she was beside herself with excitement to meet her baby boy.

“I can’t wait to meet him,” she told the news outlet at the premiere of Overboard. “I just can’t wait to see what his personality is like, what he looks like, how much hair he’s going to have. There’s so much to look forward to, and it’s becoming more real every day.”

Longoria’s public pregnancy journey has been filled with red carpet moments, a tearjerking baby shower and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She confirmed her pregnancy in December and showed off her bump for the first time in Miami Beach.

At the Desperate Housewives actress’ star-studded baby shower (guests included Robin Antin, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush, Marcia Cross, Melanie Griffith and more), Longoria was reduced to tears thanks to a surprise appearance from Bastón, who thanked the guests for coming and said that they can’t wait to meet their baby.

Griffith caught the surprise on camera, which you can see in the Instagram video below.

Baby Santiago comes two years after Longoria and Bastón tied the knot in May 2016 in a private Mexico City ceremony in front of close friends and family members, like David and Victoria Beckham, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Katy Perry. Longoria and Bastón became engaged in December 2015, but the two had been together publicly since November 2013.

