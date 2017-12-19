Eva Longoria Reportedly Pregnant With Baby Boy

Eva Longoria is reportedly expecting a child.

The Blast reports the Desperate Housewives alum is expecting a baby boy with husband Jose Bastón.

If true, this would be the couple’s first child together.

Longoria has no children, but this would be Bastón’s fourth child, as he has three children (José, Tali and Mariana) with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

The outlet said the pregnancy was a “total surprise” for the “ecstatic” couple.

Longoria is also said to be delaying a planned film shoot due to the pregnancy.

Several other outlets have their own sources confirming the news, with Us Magazine citing the actress being spotted holding her stomach at the L’Oréal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth event on Dec. 6.

Longoria has been the focus of pregnancy rumors before, but these seem to hold more wait than usual.

Longoria and Bastón have yet to confirm or deny these latest reports.