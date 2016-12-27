ESPN Reporter Samantha Ponder Is Expecting Baby No. 2 With NFL Husband Christian Ponder

ESPN reporter Samantha Ponder and her NFL star husband Christian Ponder are expecting baby No. 2 this coming spring!
Samantha shared the exciting baby news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself, Christian and their 2-year-old daughter, Scout. The expecting mom captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from all four of us! #spring2017.”
Judging from the emojis on her Instagram snap, it appears the twosome are expecting a baby boy!
Samantha is a reporter/host for ESPN college football and basketball sideline reporter. Christian is an NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.
The couple just recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
Congratulations to the happy family on their exciting news!
