ESPN Reporter Samantha Ponder Is Expecting Baby No. 2 With NFL Husband Christian Ponder

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from all four of us! 👨🏻👩🏼👧🏼👶🏼 #spring2017 A photo posted by Samantha Steele Ponder (@samanthaponder) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

ESPN reporter Samantha Ponder and her NFL star husband Christian Ponder are expecting baby No. 2 this coming spring!

Samantha shared the exciting baby news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself, Christian and their 2-year-old daughter, Scout. The expecting mom captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from all four of us! #spring2017.”

Judging from the emojis on her Instagram snap, it appears the twosome are expecting a baby boy!

Samantha is a reporter/host for ESPN college football and basketball sideline reporter. Christian is an NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The couple just recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

4 years ago today! Celebrating our mid-day courthouse wedding with a little Arby’s. Wouldn’t change a thing about that day, @cpseven … except my Madonna boots. Those were kinda trashy for a wedding. 😏 A photo posted by Samantha Steele Ponder (@samanthaponder) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:55am PST

Congratulations to the happy family on their exciting news!

