Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 3, Share First Photos

Enrique Iglesias is officially a father of three! The Spanish-Filipino singer-songwriter and Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child together, a little girl judging by her pink bow, on Jan. 30, 2020. The couple confirmed the news on social media Thursday, several weeks after the little one made her arrival.

Sharing the news on her Instagam account, Kournikova wrote, “My Sunshine” alongside the infant’s birthdate. Neither she not Iglesias have provided further details, including a name.

Although neither she nor Iglesias had confirmed that they were expecting, during a recent interview with ADN radio in Chile, the singer’s older brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed that the family had grown by one.

“I already am an uncle,” Julio said when asked by an ADN radio host if he was going to be an uncle again, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Julio then confirmed that “yes,” his brother and Kournikova had welcomed their third child together, though the little one’s gender is a “secret.”

“Yes, my brother now has three children and he’s super happy,” he added.

The birth comes after rumors that Kournikova was pregnant first circulated just weeks ago in late January after the couple was spotted enjoying a little TLC on their boat in Miami, Florida.

In photos obtained by Spain’s Hola! magazine, which can be viewed by clicking here, the mom of two appeared to be sporting a noticeable baby bump, which was concealed beneath a dark colored track jacket.

The secrecy surrounding the rumored pregnancy and birth does not necessarily come as a surprise, as Iglesias and Kournikova notably remained tight-lipped about the birth of their twins, Nicholas and Lucy. The couple had not announced that they were expecting, surprising fans when in January of 2018, Kournikova revealed their names.

During a concert just months later, Iglesias had gushed about being father, telling the crowd at the Budapest venue that “I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things… Love my babies! I love them so much.”

Later speaking during an October 2018 appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, the singer had again opened up about parenthood, calling it “one of the best feelings in the world.”

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible],” he said. “I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them. I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.”

Meanwhile, Kournikova has also opened up about motherhood, telling Women’s Health in 2011 that “I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt.”

First meeting on the set for his music video, “Escape,” Iglesias and Kournikova were first romantically linked in 2002 when they began appearing on red carpets together.