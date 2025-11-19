Emmy-Winning ABC Anchor Reveals ‘Miracle’ Pregnancy

Kara Sewell is going to be a mom again. The Emmy-winning ABC News anchor announced the exciting update in an Instagram post.

She’s already a mother of a toddler girl. She says this pregnancy is a miracle after some personal challenges, and had to undergo fertility treatments in order to expand her family.

“Reagan is officially getting promoted to BIG SIS!” she wrote in part, captioning a video of her baby girl holding sonogram photos. “BABY GIRL #2 will be joining our family in February 2026. This journey has been nothing short of a miracle, and we are so grateful to God, our fertility specialists & our family for their support. Thank you for sharing in our happiness and celebrating this next chapter with us! 💗”

She also encouraged her followers interested in learning more about IVF to send her a direct message. The post has attracted over 2,000 likes thus far.

Sewell is the morning anchor at WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas. According to her website, she loves her gig, and the community aspect of her job. “I enjoy taking an interest in the lives and issues in my community. That’s part of what gives me my passion for telling the stories that matter,” she writes in her bio.

She’s worked in several news stations, including Kansas and Ohio. She started her own YouTube channel in 2017. Sewell is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication in August 2005.

Sewell has been married for 15 years. In October 2024, she posted a tribute to her husband in a video, sharing memories of their life together thus far. “14 Years ❤️ it’s been one helluva ride – many ups & downs but two things are consistent, God has always provided and we’ve been very much in love,” she wrote.