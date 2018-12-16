‘Revenge’ Co-Stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Tie the Knot

The Resident star Emily VanCamp and her former Revenge co-star Josh Bowman married in real life on Saturday in the Bahamas.

Ashley Madekwe, who also starred on Revenge, shared several photos and videos from her trip to the Bahamas for the wedding in now-expired Instagram Story posts, reports Us Weekly. VanCamp also shared a photo of a beautiful view from a beach on her own Instagram page Friday.

VanCamp, 32, and Bowman, 30, started dating in January 2012 after meeting on the set of Revenge, an ABC primetime soap opera that ran from 2011 to 2015. VanCamp starred as Emily Thorne and Bowman played Daniel Grayson during the show’s run.

During season three, their characters tied the knot in a shocking ceremony, when the groom shot his bride in the stomach after they exchanged vows. Needless to say, the real wedding did not end that way.

In May 2017, VanCamp and Bowman got engaged.

“He did good,” VanCamp told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal. “It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful.”

In January, VanCamp told PEOPLE the couple was in no rush to get married, and they enjoying their engagement.

“We got engaged and then both hit the ground running with work,” VanCamp explained. “We’re not in a rush and we’re not in the wedding planning zone. I think once we start it’ll go quickly hopefully, but we’re both very focused on our work, so the little time we have together, we just want to be together.”

“Once I’m done doing The Resident I want to have some good solid family time, do some traveling and just try to stay present and enjoy every moment,” she added.

In 2014, VanCamp told Meredith Vieira she would like to have children in the future.

“Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon,” she said at the time. “But I’m just happy being an auntie right now.”

VanCamp is best known for her role on Revenge and playing Sharon Carter/Agent 13 in Marvel’s Captain America movies. She also stars as Nicolette Nevin in Fox’s medical drama The Resident, now in its second season. Her other credits include Brothers & Sisters, Everwood, the 2010 Ben-Hur miniseries and The Girl In The Book.

As for Bowman, he played Jack The Ripper in the short-lived series Time After Time and recently appeared in an episode of Doctor Who.

The Resident will return with new episodes next year.

Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards