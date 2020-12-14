Emily Ratajkowski Shows Her Bare Baby Bump in Steamy Mirror Selfie

✖

Emily Ratajkowski recently posted a photo on Instagram that put her growing baby bump on full display. In doing so, she also managed to bring a steamy look to Instagram, literally. Ratajkowski announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard back in October.

Ratajkowski gave fans an update on how her pregnancy is going via Instagram. To do so, she posted a steamy mirror selfie in which she appears in the nude (she strategically poses so as not to showcase her entire body to the camera). In her caption, she noted that she has finally "popped." In other words, her baby bump is growing bigger every day.

As previously mentioned, Ratajkowski announced in late October that she was expecting her first child with her husband, McClard, whom she wed in February 2018. The model announced that she was pregnant by posing for a special digital issue of Vogue. In addition to sharing that she will become a mother, she also penned an essay for the publication in which she wrote that she and her husband will be letting their child decide on their gender.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always, 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then," the I Feel Pretty actor told Vogue. She continued to touch upon the "generalizations" that are thrust upon both men and women in society. Ratajkowski wrote that she does not want her child to have to adhere to any confines of gender. Instead, the parents will let their child determine their identity on their own terms.

"I don’t necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations—a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them," she wrote. "But I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."