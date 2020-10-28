Emily Ratajkowski Bares all to Show off Baby Bump at 20 Weeks

✖

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her baby bump one day after announcing that she is pregnant. On Instagram, the model posed nude to put her growing baby bump on full display. In the post's caption, she noted that she is currently 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Ratajkowski posted two photos on Instagram in which she strategically posed so that she wasn't completely baring every part of her body for the snap. However, she still flaunted her changing body in the gorgeous snaps and showed off her growing baby bump in the process. Ratajkowski wrote in her caption that the photos marked 20 weeks in her pregnancy. Additionally, she wrote that she is "getting to know my new body" as she goes on this pregnancy journey.

On Monday, Ratajkowski announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. To announce the exciting news, the model posed for a special digital issue of Vogue, which featured the I Feel Pretty actor displaying her baby bump to the world. In addition to posing for some snaps for the magazine, Ratajkowski also penned an essay in which she noted that she and her husband will not be raising their child within the constructs of gender. When her friends and family ask whether they want a boy or a girl, she has a straightforward response to the question, as she wrote, "When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always, 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then."

Ratajkowski went on to write that she does not want her child to be bound to the "generalizations" tied to gender that men and women deal with every day. "I don’t necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations—a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them," she wrote. "But I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."