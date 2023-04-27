Dwyane Wade Says He Moved His Family Out of Florida Over State's LGBTQ Policies

Dwyane Wade is no longer living in Florida despite being one of the most recognizable figures in the state due to government policies he believes violate LGBTQ rights. In an interview with Rachel Nichols for her show Headliners, the 41-year-old former NBA player revealed he no longer lives in the Sunshine State. "That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade said via TMZ. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions." Wade has a fifteen-year-old daughter, Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020. She was granted a legal name and a gender change in February after a lengthy legal battle with her mother, Siohvaughn Funches. The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, and state legislators have passed controversial legislation, including the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, that Wade says his family is uncomfortable with.

"You know, obviously, the taxes is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there," Dwyane told Nichols. Despite Wade and Gabrielle Union's active support for Zaya throughout the years, the teenager insists that more work is needed. "I think it's not my job, but it's my honor to continue and further my family's education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together," she told Dazed magazine last month. "As our understanding of acceptance has broadened over the past couple of years, we have made the strides to keep ourselves educated and combat the ignorance," she continued.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols for the new series 'Headliners,' Dwyane Wade says one of the reasons he doesn't live in Florida is because his family would not be accepted there.pic.twitter.com/dVjoK7oLW1 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 27, 2023

While Zaya has had to learn a lot, she expressed that her family has been "such a giant support system" for her and that she feels "strongest when I'm with them." It was because of that support and encouragement that Zaya was able to make her way into the fashion world last month. The teen graced her first magazine cover last month and recently had her runway debut at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week as well. Wade is also the father of three children: Xavier Zechariah, who is 8 years old; Zaire, 20; and Kaavia James, who is 4 years old. The Wades aren't the only ones who've left the state. Although many people have moved to Florida, Texas, and Tennessee in recent years, many have already left those states. In his fifteen years as a professional player for Miami, Wade won three NBA championships and spent 15 seasons with the team.