Dwyane Wade Couldn't Be Prouder of Daughter Zaya's Major Achievement

Zaya Wade is stepping out into the spotlight on her own terms. She landed her first magazine cover for DAZED's March 2023 issue. The 15-year-old has been at the forefront of trans rights and the forward movement of the LGBTQ+ community for the past two years. And her dad, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, has been by her side every step of the way. The former Miami Heat player had Zaya sign a copy of the magazine and gushed about the moment in a social media post. "To Dad: I love you," Zaya wrote. Dwyane captioned the post: "First signed copy!" Zaya was granted an official name change and assignment of gender by a LA county judge in February 2023 after more than a year of trying.

Dwayane also shared a video from Zaya's first board meeting, which was for the magazine's release. "First board room meeting for this 15-year-old!" he raved online. Zaya also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the business meeting. "Seeing it IRL for the first time," she wrote.

In the issue, she opened up about living her life publicly and having the support system she has. Zaya noted that she feels the safest when surrounded by her family. "They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she added. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I'm with them."

She is also asserting herself as fashion-forward in the cover and interview, explaining that fashion is a great form of expression for her. She comes from a stylish family, with her dad and stepmom, Gabrielle Union, constantly turning heads on the red carpet.

"It started out as, 'Oh, my parents are super fashionable, and I want to dress up and be as fashionable as them.' But, as time has passed and I've become more integrated into the fashion world, it's become a really important part of expressing myself and my identity. Whether I'm wearing a dress for winter formal or wearing a suit for a shoot, it's just a way to level up my iconic-ness, I feel," she said in the interview.