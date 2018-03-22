‘DWTS’ Alum Kym Johnson Stocks up on Baby Supplies in Anticipation of Twins

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson was spotted stocking up on baby supplies Wednesday in Los Angeles before the birth of her twins.

According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old Johnson was seen going into a Couture Kids store on the rainy day. She wore a black maternity skirt with tall black boots, a khaki jacket and a black leather bag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos.

Johnson and her husband, Shark Tank mogul Robert Herjavec, announced the pregnancy in December, with Johnson posting the sonogram. Days later, they confirmed she was in fact pregnant with twins.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple told PEOPLE in December. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

In January, Johnson, who also runs The BOD by Kym Herjavec in Los Angeles, announced her retirement from ABC’s DWTS.

“I’ve hung up my dance shoes for good now,” she told E! News at the time. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something.”

Johnson first appeared on the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars, winning the third season. She joined the U.S. version during season three and won with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward in seasons nine and 12, respectively.

In January, Johnson also told PEOPLE that they had yet to do anything to prepare a nursery. Based on Wednesday’s photos, it looks like they are finally getting things ready for the upcoming arrivals. Johnson also said they did not have names yet.

“We don’t have names,” Johnson told PEOPLE. “These poor little kids. No names yet or anything. I’m sure once they’re here it will be easy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, Johnson said she got some special advice from fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“She’s been giving me some great advice [on] how she was through her pregnancy and what to expect,” Johnson told ET. “I mean, she’s incredible. I can’t believe she went back to being a [DWTS] pro on the show — I think when the baby was like two months old.”

Mrgatroyd, who has a 1-year-old son, also told her she will “not get much sleep” after they are born.

Johnson and Herjavec married in July 2016. The twins are Johnson’s first children, but Herjavec has three children from his marriage to Diane Plese.

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty