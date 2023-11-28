Why Dwight Howard's Ex Royce Reed Won't Face Prison Time in Child Neglect Case

After facing five years in prison for alleged child neglect, Basketball Wives alum Royce Reed is getting a much lighter sentence. Reed shares a teenage son with former Orlando Magic player, Dwight Howard. Months ago, reports surfaced that Reed, a former NBA dancer, was charged with a third-degree felony punishable by five years in prison after her son allegedly acted sexually inappropriately with another child. But after 17 months of a legal battle, she has agreed to enroll in a program that would clear her of any wrongdoing, Radar Online reports. "This is to notify you that this defendant has been approved for participation in the Pre-Trial Diversion Program and that this case is being continued pending contract signing and successful completion of Pre-Trial Diversion," stated a letter signed by Assistant State Attorney Tiffany Marie Colon in the case. "If the defendant successfully completes this program of rehabilitation the case will be disposed of by an order of dismissal or a nolle prosequi. If the defendant fails to meet the programs objectives the case will be re-evaluated, and this office will take appropriate action."

Reed has been in the news a lot as of late since speaking publicly about her experiences with Howard amid questions about his sexuality running rampant. She accuses him of abandoning her while pregnant with their son, coercing her into signing a gag order unbeknownst to her, emotionally and physically abusing her throughout their relationship, and being an absentee father. Under the gag order, she was prohibited from speaking about Howard, but she says because he's in breach of the same contract, she's fighting to have the order expunged.

Reed starred on the VH1 reality series for four seasons before not renewing her contract. She owned a competitive dance studio and has a few acting credits under her belt. Her legal war with Howard is ongoing and she believes he's responsible for the child neglect case.