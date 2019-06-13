Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Deletes Photo of 3-Year-Old Daughter After Being Dad Shamed

Dwayne Johnson is dad to three daughters — Simone, 17, Jasmine, 3 and Tiana Gia, 1 — and occasionally shares photos of his girls on Instagram.

This week, he posted a photo of himself in a pool preparing to catch daughter Jasmine as she stood by the side ready to jump into the water. According to Yahoo!, Johnson used the caption to share that Jasmine was conquering her fears by jumping in.

The 3-year-old didn’t appear to be wearing any clothes in the shot, and social media users instantly began dad-shaming the actor for posting the shot of his daughter, leading Johnson to delete the post.

“I love the Rock but this pic isn’t necessary for social media. They made bathing suits for a reason,” one person wrote.

Another fan shared, “As a mother to female human please cover her nakedness on media platforms.”

“Why would you expose a young child’s body to millions of people?” a third comment read.

The father of three did receive plenty of support from fans, with some explaining that it’s normal in many cultures for kids not to wear clothes.

“Those who are sexualizing this picture of his daughter because she is swimming with no clothes on obviously don’t know what it’s like to grow up in the islands or in a Polynesian house hold,” someone wrote. “This is very normal and not sexual in any way with our culture.”

“Glad to know my kid isn’t the only one that doesn’t wear a suit in the pool,” another shared.

While Johnson ultimately took the photo in question down, fans began discussing the situation on other posts in which the star had featured his daughters.

Several people noted that while the post likely came from a good place, Johnson may have wanted to think twice because of the behavior of others.

“Didnt [sic] see the picture, but Im sure it was because your such a thoughtful person & you didnt (sic) use it for any bad situaton (sic),” one fan wrote. “Backing you all the way.”

“You shouldnt (sic) have pisted (sic) it not bc of your innocence but bc other [people] not so innocence..love you tho,” added a second.

“It is horrible,” wrote a third. “I agree with society being the way it is, that innocent photo ahouldnt (sic) be share, but there wasnt (sic) anything wrong.”

“Regarding the pool incident with all the pedophilia that’s rampant in our society I don’t think it’s wise to post naked photos of kids,” someone else commented. “Also it’s really an invasion in your daughters privavy (sic).”

Johnson has not commented on the photo.

