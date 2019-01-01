‘Drake & Josh’ Star Josh Peck Welcomes First Child

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck and wife Paige O’Brien welcomed their first child on New Year’s Eve.

O’Brien and Peck both shared adorable photos of their son Max Milo Peck on their Instagram pages. Both posts showed Max wrapped up with his eyes closed. O’Brien also added a photo of Max wrapped up in a brown blanket with a white pacifier.

Peck’s fans flooded the Instagram comments section to wish him congratulations on the newborn. The actor’s post earned almost 1 million likes in under three hours.

“OMG congratulations,” one fan wrote. “What an amazing start to the new year.”

“Congratulations [Peck] gorgeous little thing,” another added.

“Congratulations Josh!! Your gonna be the best father for your child,” another wrote.

Peck, 32, and O’Brien announced they were expecting their first child in August, more than a year after they married in June 2017. He posted a photo of the couple, showing off O’Brien’s baby bump.

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u,” Peck wrote at the time.

After Thanksgiving, Peck shared more outtakes from the baby reveal photoshoot, showing him pretending to drink and be surprised after hearing the news. “When you realize you’re having a baby and it’s definitely yours,” he wrote.

One Peck fan who more happy about the baby news than anyone else was Peck’s former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell.

“It was hard keeping this one in!!” Bell wrote on Instagram in August. “I could NOT be happier for these two! Congratulations to @shuapeck and @paigeobrienn!!! Ima be an Uncle!!! I love you two so much and am so excited!!!! Also cutest pic EVER!!”

Peck recently starred in Fox’s Grandfathered with John Stamos, and the two stars reunited on the Fuller House episode “Golden-Toe Fuller.” Coincidentally, Stamos also welcomed his first son in 2018, and gave Peck some fatherly advice.

“He’s done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad,” Peck told Entertainment Tonight in August of Stamos. “And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy.”

Peck added that Stamos could be in the running for his baby’s godfather.

“Maybe, you never know. Stamos as a godfather? Not bad. I’d want him looking out for my kid for the rest of his life,” Peck said.

Peck starred on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. His other recent credits include voicing Casey Jones on the 2013-2017 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and a recurring role on The Mindy Project.

