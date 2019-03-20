Dr. Mehmet Oz Announces Daughter Daphne Is Expecting His Fourth Grandchild

Dr. Mehmet Oz is about the become a grandfather again, his daughter, Daphne Oz, expecting her fourth child with husband John Jovanovic.

On Tuesday, Daphne took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement, revealing that she has a “bun in the oven” as she gave fans their first glimpse at her growing baby bump.

“I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!!” she captioned the photo.

Unable to contain his own excitement, Dr. Oz himself took to social media to share the news with his own followers, sharing the same photo that Daphne had in her post.

“Oz baby #4 coming your way soon!” he wrote. “I’m so happy to announce that my daughter @daphneoz and her husband John are expecting their fourth child.”

News of Daphne’s family of five expanding to a family of six drew a wave of congratulatory messages from fans, who took to the comments sections of both posts.

“Congrats!!!! Makin me want a 4th now,” country singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, who welcomed son Forrest in March of 2018 with husband Eric Decker, wrote.

“Ahhhhhh!!! Congratulations!!” Jordin Sparks commented.

“Congrats great Mom!” one fan added.

“Crazy how time flies!! I remember when she was pregnant with her first,” another fan wrote. “Congrats.”

A representative for The Chew alum and her husband confirmed the news that the couple is expecting in a statement to PEOPLE. Daphne is expected to make the official announcement during the Wednesday episode of her cooking series The Dish on Oz alongside her father, a clip of which was provided to the outlet.

In the short clip, the Daphne, along with her co-hosts, crack eggs to reveal a message that reads, “Springtime is near. By this time next year, a brand new baby will be here.”

“Daphne is having my fourth grandchild!” Dr. Oz eventually shares the news.

The little one on the way will be the fourth child for Daphne and Jovanovic, who also share daughters Philomena, 5, and Domenica, 1, and 3-year-old son, Jovan.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their youngest child on December 24, 2017 in New York City. Domenica Celine was born at 9:52 a.m., measured 23 inches, and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

“And just like that, it’s like she was always here,” the happy mom announced the birth on social media. “So many hearts overflowing!!”