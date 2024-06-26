Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt is pregnant! The actress, who plays Anna Bates in the poplar British historical drama, confirmed she is expecting her first baby as she debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Into Film Awards in London on Tuesday.

For the special outing, Froggatt, 43, wore a red mini dress that featured a long train and lightly hugged her bump. She paired the dress with red heels and silver rings. The actress was photographed posing on the red carpet while cradling her bump.

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Joanne Froggatt attends the Into Film Awards 2024 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 25, 2024 in London, England. - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Although Froggatt later shared a red carpet photo to Instagram showing herself resting a hand on her belly, the actress did not comment on the pregnancy reveal. No further details, including how far along she is in her pregnancy and when her due date is, have been shared. The identity of the father is also unknown at this time, but Froggatt was linked to a mystery man named Mark. The Daily Mail reported in August 2023 that the pair were spotted strolling in the Buckinghamshire countryside, with friends of the actress telling the outlet that they felt the new love interest "may be The One." The sources claimed Frogratt and the man had been seeing each other for several months at that point, and Froggatt was "besotted" with him."

Froggatt was previously married to James Cannon from 2012 until 2020. After being married for seven years, Froggatt confirmed she'd split from the IT consultant in February 2020. She told The Telegraph at the time, "We've actually been separated for a little while. I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

"I didn't think I'd be divorced; I didn't think we'd be going through a pandemic, I didn't think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I'm OK with that," Froggatt said when reflecting on her divorce in 2021, per the Daily Mail. "I'm so grateful for my friends and family, for my health and to have been working so much during this past year. You realise, when it comes down to it, how many positives you have in your life."

Froggatt is best known for her portrayal of Anna Bates, the maid of Lady Crawley, on Downton Abbey from 2010 until the finale in 2015. The actress reprised her role in the 2019 film Downton Abbey, as well as 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era. She is set to return for the upcoming third film.