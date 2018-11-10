Former Disney Channel Star Tiffany Thornton Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband

Former Disney Channel star Tiffany Thornton and her husband, Josiah Capaci, welcomed their first child together on Friday.

Thornton, 32, and Capaci announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Juliet Joy Capaci is here and we are over the moon in love already,” Thornton wrote Friday, alongside a photo of the couple smiling from ear-to-ear with their daughter in the hospital. “She was born at 2:30pm, weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces with dark curly hair and is so cute and squishy already. What a blessing it is to be entrusted by God with this precious little miracle. Thank you everyone for your prayers!!”

Capaci, 26, shared a photo of Juliet wearing a purple bow-tie and little mittens. “Living the Dream,” he wrote.

“Her cheeks! and this adorable bow from [Savy Halos] #imagirlmom #woohoo,” Thornton wrote alongside the same photo.

Thornton also has two sons from her first marriage, Kenneth James, 6, and Bentley Cash, 4. She was previously married to Christopher Carney, who died in a car crash in Arkansas in December 2015. He was 35.

After marrying Capaci less than two years after her husband’s death, Thornton defended her decision to remarry on Instagram.

“This. This is love,” she wrote, alongside a photo from the wedding in October. “That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

“There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” Thornton wrote. “I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys.”

Thornton said her new husband understood that she will always love Carney and said Capaci came into her life at the perfect time.

“I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo,” Thornton wrote at the time. “The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don’t have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn’t that amazing?? God’s timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.”

The couple announced they were expecting in April by sharing an adorable photo of Thornton’s two sons holding a sign reading “New best friend coming Nov. 2018.”

“For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart,” Thornton wrote at the time, quoting 1 Samuel 1:27.

Thornton appeared in several Disney shows, playing Tawni Hart in Sonny With A Chance and So Random! She also played Meghan McCain in HBO’s 2012 movie Game Change.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tiffany Thornton