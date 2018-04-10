Did Khloe Kardashian Just Tease the Birth of Her Baby

Khloe Kardashian tweeted a heartfelt message of love for her fans on Tuesday, and many are wondering if the emotional mom-to-be might have finally had her baby.

Kardashian wrote “I love you guys!!!!” on Twitter just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The post was punctuated with two purple heart emojis. They may have been intended for sisters Kim and Kourtney on National Siblings Day.

But fans couldn’t wait to read into the earnest message, figuring that, with her due date so close at hand, Kardashian might have one particular reason to feel such powerful love.

“We can’t wait to meet baby Thompson !!!” wrote one follower. “Hurry up Mumma we want to meet her xx.”

“Okay you’re in labour right?” wrote another.

“Congratulations, ‘rumor’ has it that you had your baby. My favorite #Kardashian, has spawned, much love and blessings,” added a third.

Some fans seemed to take Kardashian’s expression of love at face value, figuring she was just trying to spread a little positivity.

“Awwww!!! Ok this made my day! Hope you and baby are doing good,” wrote one person.

“Love you tooo koko!!” added another. “You’re gonna be such a great mom.. just like Kourtney, Kim and Kylie.. can’t wait to meet her”.

A precise due date for Kardashian’s first baby was never set, though she has said that she’s expecting some time in April. The 33-year-old kept her pregnancy under wraps for months, saving the reveal until just before Christmas.

Despite holding out until the last minute, many fans already feel like they’ve been following Kardashian’s pregnancy for years. User have been tweeting at her for days, begging her to hurry up and go into labor.

“Can you like have your baby already,” pleaded a follower. “I been waiting for years!!!!!”

Currently, Kardashian is in Cleveland, Ohio with her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, who plays in the NBA for the Cavaliers. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and some of her other reality star sister are expected to join her.

The anticipation is apparently getting to Kardashian, who posted on Snapchat earlier this week writing “Bored AF.” She also included a video of herself rocking on a medicine ball, a technique some believe can help put the baby in a more optimal birthing position.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” she gushed in a recent post on her app. “So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”