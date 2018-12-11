Diane Kruger Opens up About Being Away From Newborn She Welcomed With ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is opening up about the difficulties of being a working mom following the birth of her daughter, whom she welcomed with The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while attending the premiere of her new film Welcome to Marwen, Kruger admitted that the night out, coming just a month after she gave birth, was more difficult than she had been anticipating and that she was excited to return home to her little girl.

“I already am [emotional]. Everyday is special, you know, I am actually being emotional being away from her for the first time, so I am looking forward to coming home,” she said. “But I love Christmas and I just want to be cooking and, you know, sit on the couch with my baby and my man.”

Kruger and Reedus, who stars on AMC’s The Walking Dead as Daryl, welcomed their first child together early last month. While Reedus is more than capable for caring for a newborn alone — he’s already dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, whom he shares with his ex Helena Christensen — Kruger said that he was a little worried about caring for the little one all by himself while she was out.

“He is just ready for me to come home,” she said, adding that it’s “a little stressful” to be away. “He’s done this before, so he is really experienced and he teaches me a lot. He’s great with her.”

The couple reportedly started dating at the end of 2016 after they made the indie film Sky together and subtly announced the newest addition to their family in early November, with the Welcome to Marwen actress posting a photo of herself on Instagram that she captioned with a footprint emoji. Several outlets soon confirmed the news, though details regarding the baby’s date of birth, name and sex were not given at the time.

During that same Welcome to Marwen premiere, Kruger accidentally let slip her baby’s gender when speaking to reporters, revealing that she and Reedus, who never formally announced their pregnancy, were parents to a baby girl.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said of becoming a mom. As for the baby girl, Kruger said, “She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now.”

The little girl helps the couple fill their recently purchased $11.75 million Manhattan townhouse, which features 3,800 square feet. Kruger revealed that she and Reedus, along with their daughter, will be spending Christmas at the home, stating that “it will be special.”