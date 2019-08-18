Demi Moore Shares Heartwarming Baby Photos of Daughter Rumer Willis for Birthday

Demi Moore celebrated her daughter’s birthday in style this weekend with a throwback photo on Instagram. It showed a toddler-aged Rumer Willis perched on the driver’s seat of a sports car, holding the wheel and smiling. Moore wished a happy 31st birthday to her “sweet first born.”

“I am a few min late but YOU [Rumer Willis] my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the driver’s seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!,” Moore wrote. “Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didn’t really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure!” she concluded.

The post got nearly 18,000 likes in its first day on Instagram, and dozens of adoring comments, including one from Willis herself.

“I love you so much mama, honored to be yours,” she wrote with three heart emoticons.

Moore followed that post up with another birthday tribute a while later, perhaps going through her stash of old family photos. This one showed Moore and a young Rumer lying on a brightly patterned couch together, both apparently snoozing. They were surrounded by age-appropriate toys, including a huge big bird doll looming over their shoulders.

“Heaven!” Moore wrote. “Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn.”

This picture also racked up likes and comments, including many from celebrity friends and family. Kate Hudson left an adoring note, wishing Willis a happy birthday. Liv Tyler added that “this photo” had her “heart exploding.”

“This is the sweetest,” added Chelsea Handler. “Happy birthday, [Rumer].”

Will is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, born in 1988. She is the eldest of the couple’s three daughters, with her younger sisters Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle born in subsequent years. After her parents’ split, she got two half-sisters on her dad’s side, born in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

The Willis sisters kept relatively private for their early lives unlike many celebrity children, although Rumer did follow in her parents’ footsteps as she grew up. In 1995, she made her film debut in Now and Then, when she co-starred with her mother. She has since found work in both movies and TV, with roles ranging from the serious to the lighthearted.

Willis has a role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is in theaters now.