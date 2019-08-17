Daphne Oz Shares First Photo of Newborn ‘Gigi’ After Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Former host of The Chew and daughter of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, has welcomed her fourth child into the world. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 33-year-old author and TV personality introduced fans to daughter Giovanna alongside the rest of her family and husband John Jovanovic.

“Our beautiful girl is here!!” Oz wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!!) joined our family Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:03pm and our hearts and hospital bed have never been so full.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her father was the top comment on the post, praising his daughter and showing his love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

“Congratulations sending lots of love to you all from the Ramsay’s,” Gordon Ramsay commented.

“Beautiful family of 6,” Oz wrote on his daughter’s post, leading the charge for other fans to wish her congratulations.

“Giovanna ! We love you so much already!!! Daphne you’re our real life superwoman! Sending lots of love,” Claire Olshan wrote.

“Yayyyyyyy!! I love her already, precious girl, precious family,” Christene Barberich added.

The congratulations poured in on the post, all following a similar formula. And it makes perfect sense given how Oz has shared her pregnancy step-by-step on social media. The former host has posted plenty of shots of her baby bump. The most recent came at the close of shooting on Masterchef Junior season 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Jul 27, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

“[That’s] a wrap on [MasterChef Junior] season 8!! can’t believe how fast our two months in LA flew and now it’s time to pack up the house (in a bikini because it HOT and I can’t stand clothing at this point) and head back to the east coast!!” Oz wrote on the caption of the bikini photo. Given that she has now given birth to the joyous baby girl, one has to assume things are a bit more comfortable.

One reason Oz has shared the photos on social media, staying very public with her pregnancy, is to aid those who aren’t comfortable in their skin and need that extra support.

“I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred,” she wrote back in November 2017 during her third pregnancy. “We do so much in this skin. We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it.”

Oz made some headlines by announcing the gender of her baby on her father’s show, actually using lasagna to get creative with the reveal.

“I’m super pumped about this because I have done gender reveals a number of ways,” Oz said with a plate of lasagna, courtesy of Villa Italian Kitchen, in front of her. “I have never yet seen a gender reveal done this way, for myself. But this is kind of a big deal — they put this ridiculous cheesy twist on lasagna. So inside this lasagna…is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having.”

The innards were pink, of course, and the rest is all pure happiness for the family.