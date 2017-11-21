Daphne Oz Posts Unclothed Baby Bump Photo to Empower Other Mothers

Daphne Oz is showing off her baby bump — sans clothes — for a good cause.

The former host of The Chew snapped a photo of herself at 38 weeks pregnant to reveal her growing belly and strategically covered assets for followers on Instagram.

This will be Oz’s third child with husband of seven years, John Jovanovic.

“Well… we are very close now,” the 31-year-old began her lengthy, emotional caption. “193 pounds (so my doctor tells me – I don’t own a scale). Definitely not all baby.”

Oz said she took the candid photo initially for her traditional collage of baby bump pictures and notes about each pregnancy, shared only with her family.

“But I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred,” she continued. “We do so much in this skin.”

“We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it,” Oz said. “Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again.”

Despite her rocky road to feeling comfortable in her skin, the entertainment personality said seeing her body at this point in her pregnancy is a complicated, beautiful sight.

“And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else),” she said.

“These last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot,” Oz added. “I feel like you guys think these thoughts too.”

“BIG LOVE!!” she concluded her message to followers.

Oz has been candid throughout her pregnancy journey, which has garnered praise from her more than 270,000 Instagram fans.