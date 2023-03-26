Daniel Radcliffe and Longtime Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child

Daniel Radcliffe has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke, a rep for the actor confirmed on Sunday. "Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents," an insider told The Sun following the news. "They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can't hide her bump anymore." In New York City, Radcliffe, 33, made a rare appearance with his girlfriend of over a decade, 38, shortly before making the announcement. Darke wore a black zip-up hoodie over her growing bump in photos obtained by DailyMail. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress walked alongside the Harry Potter alum, who was sporting a blue puffer jacket and yellow beanie.

Since they started dating in 2012, the pair have been notorious for keeping their private life private and last appeared on a red carpet over a year ago. Before that, the couple had not been photographed on a red carpet together for over eight years. According to Radcliffe, a sex scene between the two actors in the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings marked the beginning of the couple's relationship. "It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," he told People in April 2019. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting." The former Broadway actor also joked that " no acting was going on" during the filming.

"Not from my end, anyway," he told Playboy in October 2015. "There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble." It wasn't long before Radcliffe and Darke bonded over their love of "nerdy" things. Radcliffe explained how he had often assumed he would have to hide his nerdiness from women, but it turns out he felt more comfortable with Darke. "I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'" Radcliffe said in an interview with Metro. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022, Radcliffe explained that Darke also inspires him to watch reality TV "unironically." "Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'" he said.