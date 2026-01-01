Culinary Host and Wife Announce Birth of Baby Ahead of Christmas

Joshua Weissman is a proud dad. The famed chef and his wife, Kate, announced the birth of their new baby on Instagram.

In a joint post, the couple captioned a carousel of three photos of them holding their little one, “Weissman party of 3 :)” The birth of their baby comes nine years after they wed.

The baby news may come as a shock to their followers. Per each of their individual Instagram pages, the couple seemingly kept any pregnancy news under wraps.

Joshua was in the news this year for his at-home-chef menu he curated in conjunction with the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The New York Times best-selling author, who rose to fame in part due to his internet-breaking recipes, crafted the menu specifically for the annual event. “Food is such an important part of Derby Day festivities,” he said, per Forbes, adding, “So I was excited to curate a selection of approachable dishes that honor both the tradition and unexpected nature of the race, all with some fun twists.”

The menu included Southern comfort and cocktail pairings, which featured baked mac and cheese, honey butter chicken biscuits, salted potato chip chocolate chunk cookies and A Boulevardier Negroni. On the menu, he told Forbes everything he selected was a great marriage. “I think all of the dishes capture that balance. For example, classic southern foods like fried chicken and biscuits are elevated with unique flavors and techniques in my Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit recipe. The honey butter, which is emulsified then drizzled generously all over the top, gives the dish a mouthwatering finish. Generally, I love taking classics that people know and love and making them wildly better than people remember.”

He has a popular YouTube channel, where he shares step-by-step culinary recipes. He released his book, Joshua Weissman: An Unapologetic Cookbook, in 2021.