Couple Welcomes Baby After Meeting on Celebrity Dancing Show

A celebrity couple just welcomed a baby after meeting on a dancing show.

YouTuber Joe Sugg and professional dancer Dianne Buswell are the parents of a new baby boy.

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“Never felt a love like it,” Sugg, 34, captioned a joint Instagram post with Buswell, 36, alongside pictures of their newborn. “Baby Bowden Mark Richard Sugg 16/03/26.” The happy couple announced in September that they were expecting a baby boy with a video of them painting the announcement.

Plenty of fellow YouTubers and dancers took to the comments to share congratulatory messages. Dancing With the Stars pros Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson simply shared heart-eyed emojis and “CONGRATULATIONS” with blue hearts, respectively. British-South African YouTuber Caspar Lee, who frequently collaborates with Sugg, wrote, “Emma has a cousin!” Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton said, “Love you guys. Congratulations,” with three red heart emojis.

Sugg and Buswell met in 2018 when they were paired together on the British dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, which is what Dancing With the Stars is based on. They did pretty well during the 16th season of the series, where they reached the finals and ended as the runners-up, coming in just behind English television personality Stacey Dooley and Clifton. After Strictly Come Dancing, Sugg joined the 2019 live tour of the series, once again dancing alongside Buswell, winning 25 shows in a row and became the overall tour winners, winning 28 of the 29 shows.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Their professional partnership didn’t end there, as the duo danced together for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special later that year. Sugg and Buswell have been in a romantic relationship sine late 2018 and Sugg revealed on YouTube the following August that they had moved in together. Baby Bowden is the couple’s first child together and they seem to be as happy as ever.

Sugg and Buswell’s baby will more than likely be dancing in the near future, or even making Internet content, but for now, his parents probably have that covered. Since posting the announcement, the three of them are doing well, with Buwsell even sharing a photo to her Instagram Story of her and little Bowden with the caption, “These last few days have been the most magical time of my life.” And it is as sweet as can be.