‘Counting On’: Jill and Anna Duggar Weigh in on Jessa Changing Her Kids’ Diets

Counting On star Jessa Duggar Seewald has some advice for her fellow parents out there. And based on the comments on her Instagram post, some of her close family members are super here for that very advice.

Jessa posted a video of her son, two-year-old Henry, helping her out in the kitchen by cracking some eggs all by himself (in the comments section of the post, Jessa remarked that Henry may like making eggs, but he isn’t into eating them just yet). At one point in the clip, she can be heard telling her son what a great job he was doing, adding, “You boys will be making breakfast for the whole family.”

In the caption of her post, Jessa explained that she’s dealt with a couple of “picky eaters” in her household. “Picky eaters?” she asked, adding two emojis of youngsters with their hands raised, a nod to her kids. “Things were getting a bit rough, so we’ve been making some reforms in the Seewald household.”

Jessa continued, “We’ve had lots of helpful tips and advice shared with us for retraining appetites and getting kiddos to branch out and try new foods. I know we can’t be the only ones struggling with this, so I just made a little video describing some things we’ve been learning and implementing.” The TLC personality then urged her followers to check out a Youtube video she made all about how she’s gotten her kids to eat healthier foods.

Not only did her post and video catch fans’ attention, but it also caught the attention of a couple of Jessa’s family members. Her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, who has six children with Josh Duggar, responded to Jessa’s Instagram post with, “Way to go Jessa! Love the way you made their dinner a smiley face.”

Jessa’s sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, who has two children with her husband Derick Dillard, also appreciated the reality star’s helpful tips. She wrote, “Love the video! Yes, keep introducing foods and even if they used to not like it, they may surprise you and love it later!” Jill also included her own helpful tip, adding, “Also, noticed that keeping healthier snacks visible will make them ask for those snacks more (somewhat “outta sight outta mind”).”

Seeing as though many of the Duggars are busy raising their own little ones, Jessa’s helpful dinnertime tips may just be the kind of advice that they’ve been searching for.