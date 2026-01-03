Controversial Ex-CBS Actress Welcomes 1st Child With Filmmaker

One of the controversial former cast members of CBS’ MacGyver reboot recently welcomed her first child.

Isabel Lucas, who played Samantha Cage on MacGyver, has shared on Instagram that she and partner Cyrus Sutton, a surf-documentarian, just welcomed a newborn. Lucas had shared lots of baby bump photos on Instagram in 2025 and then announced the birth on Dec. 23.

“Welcoming our bright little son. We love you all ways,” Lucas wrote. “Angels everywhere… In the signs and synchronicities, intuituve whispers, in the circles of support, in the water and nature’s intelligence. Through all the beauty and the pain, softening fear into love. Opening up new fields of possibilities, bridges of light. Thank you to all the angels… seen and unseen, known and unknown.”

Lucas is best known for her role on MacGyver Season 2, while she also appeared in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Home and Away and NBC’s failed Oz show Emerald City. However, she attracted a lot of ire in recent years.

Lucas shared dangerous vaccination conspiracy theories during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ridiculous ones about 5G cell phone towers. She even once compared disgraced celebrity chef Pete Evans to Jesus Christ for his stance on pandemic-era issues.

The former CBS actress also stirred up controversy for an actually-noble cause way back in 2007. Japanese authorities once issued a warrant for Lucas’ arrest after she tried to disrupt a dolphin hunt out of protest. She fled the country before cops could apprehend her.