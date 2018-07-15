YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Reveals Gender of Upcoming Baby

YouTube star Collen Ballinger is pregnant and is expecting a baby boy!

Ballinger, who is known for her character Miranda Sings, revealed she was expecting a child with Haters Back Off! co-star Erik Stocklin on June 29. That reveal came in the form of a video on Ballinger’s YouTube channel, which boasts 6.3 million subscribers, and the gender reveal followed suit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Netflix personality uploaded a video entitled “BABY GENDER REVEAL!!!” that laid the entire process of the couple discovering their baby’s gender.

Ballinger opened up the video by confessing that she was not exactly sure how to host a pregnancy reveal, being as she is not a “fancy” mom-to-be.

“I feel like I need to explain this gender reveal situation,” Ballinger said. “I’ve seen a lot of gender reveals online and they’re always so fancy and really intense. And that is not me, so if you’re looking for a really fancy, beautiful, incredible gender reveal, you’re on the wrong channel, honey.”

She continued, “I don’t know how to do this. I don’t know how to be a pregnant woman whose fancy and well-put-together and thought-out. That just ain’t me.”

As for the actual reveal, the couple conducted a simple smoke-bomb reveal with several family members and friends in attendance.

After the footage played, Ballinger updated fans on her pregnancy and revealed the gender reveal footage was shot several weeks ago.

“We’re having a boy. I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it,” Ballinger wrote. “I’m 15 weeks pregnant now, which is almost four months. I found out I was having a boy almost a month ago, and it still hasn’t sunk in.”

From there, the 31-year-old comedian then discussed how she and Stocklin, who is also known for his roles on Stalker and Mistresses, intend to raise the boy without gender stereotypes in mind. They intend to love their baby boy no matter what his interests are as he grows up.

“To us it doesn’t matter if we’re having a boy or a girl , we are gonna love our kid, or kids in the future,” Ballinger said. “It doesn’t who they are, what they are, what they like, we’re gonna let our kids be exactly who they are and celebrate that. Right now we’re celebrate that it’s got a ding-a-ling, and later we’ll let him figure out who he is, and we’ll celebrate exactly who he is, and we’re so excited to do that for him.”