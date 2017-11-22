Cindy Crawford Shares Throwback Photo Next to Lookalike Snap of Daughter Kaia Gerber

It’s no secret that Cindy Crawford and her model daughter Kaia Gerber are basically twins, and the supermodel proved it once again with her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Crawford shared a snap of her old yearbook photo next to her daughter’s current school photo, and there’s no questioning that the pair is related.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford wrote.

In the images, Crawford, 51, and her daughter, 16, both sport shiny brown locks, bold eyebrows and gleaming smiles, although Crawford’s photo is in black and white while Gerber’s is in color.

Along with her looks, Gerber is also taking after her mom’s modeling career, and has previously shared some of the advice Crawford has given her.

“She gives me advice for life more than modeling, like ‘Be on time,’ which is really important in the industry we’re both in,” Gerber said, according to Us Weekly. “And to be kind to everyone. Everyone that I’ve worked with says she’s the most professional person that they work with, so I could only hope that they say the something about me.”

The 16-year-old also told People that she and her mom are alike in many other ways than their looks.

“[Our look] is almost the least reason we’re alike,” she explained. “That’s what people see because they don’t know us, but we react to situations the same way. I think we’re always really strict on time.”

“And if other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that’s the same,” Gerber added. “Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that.”

