Ciara's Daughter Is Twinning With Dad Russell Wilson in Video Celebrating Her Third Birthday

Russell Wilson has a mini-me on his hands with daughter Sienna! As the NFL player celebrated the third birthday of his and wife Ciara's little girl Tuesday, it was impossible not to notice how strong the father-daughter resemblance is in the sweet video posted by the "Goodies" singer.

"It's your birthday, pretty girl," Ciara coos to her daughter in the adorable clip. "Do you feel happy? ... I love you! How old are you today?" After some coaxing from mom, Sienna answers happily, "I'm 3 years old!" In the caption, her proud mama wrote, "Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I’m so happy. Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy’s little Princess."

The video had A-listers everywhere sending their love, including Vanessa Bryant, who commented, "We love you Sisi! Happy birthday!" La La Anthony chimed in, "My baby is growing up fast and she’s so beautiful. Auntie La La loves you so much! Happy Birthday!!!" Other people who followed Ciara couldn't help but note how much Sienna looks like her dad, with one writing, "Oh my goodness, she looks just like Russell!" Another added, "OMG, she is Russell's TWIN!! Happy Birthday, Sienna!"

Wilson shared his own post in tribute to his daughter, writing alongside a photo of Sienna as a baby, "THANKFUL. Since Day 1. You have been a true beaming light in our lives Sienna. We love you! All the way to the moon and back! Daddy’s girl. Happy Birthday My Love. 3 years old! Daddy & Mommy’s favorite number!"

The happy couple announced in January they were expecting their second child together, whom they recently revealed would be a little boy. This will be Ciara's third child — the singer is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future. Wilson has embraced his role as a stepfather to Future Zahir, opening up to Buzzfeed's AM to DM in 2019 about how he worked every day to support and love his children.

"In terms of tips, I mean, you know being there for your kids, you know, tucking them down, putting them to bed, going to as many things as you can," Wilson said at the time. "And I think ultimately — you know the thing that I've learned the most and I think this is real, the thing that I've learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love's like. It's interesting. It's easy to love somebody that's blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it's your own child and everything else, that's what real love is like."