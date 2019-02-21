Christy Carlson Romano Welcomes Second Child With Husband Brendan Rooney

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney have welcomed their second child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in December of 2013, welcomed daughter Sophia Elizabeth Rooney, on Monday, Feb. 18. Romano and Rooney announced the birth in a sweet Instagram post just two days later that coincided with an official announcement to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney. Born 7lbs 2oz on 2/18 at 1:27 PM,” the Even Stevens alum captioned a photo of her daughter’s feet. “[Brendan Rooney] [Isabella Rooney] and I love you infinitely. We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together.”

“Between moving to a new home, walking the Kim Possible red carpet in 6 inch heels, 4 cm dilated, and a stomach flu that hit the whole house 24 hours before I delivered, labor with this little angel was like a vacation!” Romano added in a statement to PEOPLE.

Sophia joins big sister Isabella “Izzy” Victoria, 2, whom the couple welcomed on n Dec. 24, 2016.

Romano and Rooney had announced that they were expecting their second child together in August, sharing a photo of a then 1-year-old Izzy sleeping.

“We are so excited, we just can’t keep this a secret any longer! [Brendan Rooney] and I are thrilled to announce that we’re expecting again” they announced, adding “Shhh… Don’t tell her she’s gonna have to share her toys soon!”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Romano revealed that she and her husband “always wanted two kids” and that they “feel so blessed to have this experience again…My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

In December, Rooney opened up about his own excitement at adding to their brood when he posted a heartwarming message to Romano on their fifth wedding anniversary in December, writing “we’ve since started our family and soon our dream of adding the fourth star to our constellation will come true.”

Romano, who shot to fame as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens and also voiced the Kim Possible in the Disney Channel series from 2002 until 2007, is slated to make an appearance in Disney’s upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie.