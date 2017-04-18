Christina El Moussa Stuns in Bikini While Celebrating Easter

Hot Mama Alert! Christina El Moussa Hops Into a Bikini for Tropical Easter Vacation https://t.co/t3n7wnwF80 pic.twitter.com/U9xIhPOCxP — DANILNEWS (@braimahake) April 17, 2017

Christina El Moussa spent her Easter weekend in style!

The reality star was spotted on vacation in Hawaii and she was absolutely stunning in a mauve bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told E! News that she was fitting some family time in during a business trip.

“She’s in Maui for the Success Path seminar. She’s brought the kids [Taylor and Brayden] with her because it is their Spring Break,” they dished. “They had a great time celebrating Easter yesterday!”

MORE: The Workout That Helped Christina El Moussa Get Her Impressive Breakup Body

It’s no surprise the mom of two looked so fit and happy, she has been open about her love for exercise.

“I discovered Orangetheory and I’m totally hooked!” she gushed this spring. “It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!”

Maui days are the best days ☀️🌈 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 15, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Related:

The Perfect Spring Salad Recipe to Eat Lunch Like Christina El Moussa

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Are in Talks With HGTV for Another Season of ‘Flip or Flop’

New Details Emerge About Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Volatile Relationship