Christina El Moussa Slams Mommy-Shamers on Social Media After Posting Photo of Kids

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa will not stand for mommy-shamers.

The HGTV star fired back to her critics after posting a photo on Instagram Friday. The picture showed a group of girls, including her and ex Tarek El Moussa’s 6-year-old daughter Taylor, wearing swimsuits inside a hot tub while their 1-year-old son Brayden was standing outside, near the edge of a pool.

“Our first slumber party!!” she wrote. “6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun … @caraclarknutrition … love you always *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it’s cali people it’s what we do*”

“No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!” user luvmyhub3 wrote.

El Moussa shot back with a reply to user, luvmyhub3, writing, “It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!”

The user responded back saying she wasn’t “hating,” just concerned for El Moussa’s son’s safety.

Other users negatively commented on her parenting, but she did not respond.

“Is she serious? There’s water on the pool deck! What mom allows water on the pool deck?” wrote another user. “That’s dangerous; I’m a mom & I walk around with a paper towel blotting up all the water from the deck so that my kids don’t fall. All other moms are bad.”

Many of the reality star’s fans did defend her on social media.

“Can we all please stop Mom hating!!!” one person wrote. “None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!”

