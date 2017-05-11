Christina El Moussa Has Big Plans for First Mother’s Day Post-Split

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

With Mother's Day around the corner, HGTV star, Christina El Moussa has some big plans for celebrating her first Mother's Day as a single woman.

Following her split from estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the Flip or Flop star will be spending the day with their two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

Starting their day at the family's church, The Congregation in Yorba Linda, California, El Moussa and her kids will spend time with their pastor and her life coach, famed self-help expert Tim Storey.

MORE: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Sued for Allegedly Failing to Pay House Finder

Post-Church, El Moussa along with their family dog Cash, are looking to head out to Newport Beach where the four will continue to celebrate the weekend on her boat.

The source goes on to share that "they'll have brunch" and "then cruise around the harbor the rest of the day."

Though the couple have remained dedicated to co-parenting their two children, the source revealed that Tarek will be not be joining them.

[H/T Instagram / @christinaelmoussa]

