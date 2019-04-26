Christina Anstead Showcases 20-Week Baby Bump: ‘Halfway There’

Christina Anstead is officially halfway through her pregnancy, and the HGTV star couldn’t be more excited.

The Flip or Flop personality, 35, showed off her 20-week baby bump on Instagram as she cradled her stomach posing barefoot in front of a mural featuring pastel angel wings she revealed was a present from husband Ant Anstead and his daughter, Amelie.

“Officially half way done with this pregnancy,” she captioned the photo. “First trimester went by sooo slow but now time is flying by! And how cute are these angel wings [Ant Anstead] and [Amelie Anstead] surprised me with?! [20 weeks.]”

The couple, who wed in a Winter Wonderland-themed wedding in December 2018, revealed last month that she and her hubby are expecting their first child together in September. (Christina is already mom to son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is dad to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.)

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce [baby Anstead] coming this September!!” she captioned a photo of the two holding out a sonogram and hugging. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling.”

Soon after the couple announced their pregnancy, El Moussa slipped up in an interview with TMZ Live, revealing the sex of the Ansteads’ unborn baby.

“Things are good today. She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he said. “She’s having a son. My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. They’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

Soon after the leak, Christina’s publicist Cassie Zebisch confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair is expecting a boy, but didn’t appreciate the news being broken without their consent.

“While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves,” Zebisch said at the time, “they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

Fans will get to see more of Christina’s life on the screen soon enough with the premiere of her new show, Christina on the Coast, which will feature more of her personal life than her time on Flip or Flop.

Christina on the Coast premieres May 23 on HGTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina Anstead