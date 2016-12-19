Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Met Santa for the First Time

“She did such a good job!” “She didn’t even cry!” We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Chrissy Teigen brought Luna to meet Santa Claus for the first time and the resulting social media story is a hilarious Christmas journey.

A collection of photos shows the eight-month-old meeting Saint Nick for the first time. The adorable images are made even better by the proud mom’s captions and creativity.

“My heart!! @Macys has the sweetest Santa ever,” she captioned a classic photo of the baby sitting on Santa’s lap.

She then followed that one up with a picture showing the little one looking less than pleased.

“‘She did such a good job!’ ‘She didn’t even cry!’” the mom quoted some of her followers. She then jokingly admitted in response to the comments, “We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol.”

Since Luna’s dad, John Legend, couldn’t be there for the picture, the family got a little creative.

Teigen posed with Santa and Luna and had a pal hold up a printed picture of Legend’s face.

When your husband is in Paris but you gotta get your Santa on pic.twitter.com/mZLhUeadPS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 14, 2016

“When your husband is in Paris but you gotta get your Santa on,” she explained in the caption.

While Luna may be too young to remember this Santa visit, these photos will certainly be treasured when she’s old enough to appreciate her parents’ sense of humor.