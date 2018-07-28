Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Most Adorable Moments With Son Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed baby boy Miles Theodore Stephens into the world just a few months ago, but it only took a few Instagram posts for him to win over fans' hearts. The baby boy, who was named after music legend Miles Dais, has been featured prominently on his mom's Instagram page as she documents the start of his life. Scroll through to see some of the cutest, and funniest images from young Miles' life, so far.

Watching Mommy Soar (Photo: Getty Images) Chrissy Teigen took Miles to the Families Belong Together march in Los Angeles at just six weeks old. "I'm incredibly proud to be the daughter of an immigrant. My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand and she never lets me forget it," Teigen told the crowd, as Miles slept. "America at its best is big, beautiful and diverse, like our great city of Los Angeles."

Momma's Boy (Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen) Nothing beats cuddles with mom, and this adorable snap of the mother of two with baby Miles, who was born a few weeks earlier than expected, will certainly melt your heart. "Look at this tush!!! After this nugget's early arrival, [Pampers US] preemie diapers from the hospital were the only things that fit his teeny tiny body," Teigen wrote on the caption. "Now, Miles has officially graduated to [Pampers Pure] (like his big sister) – they're free of fragrance, lotion and parabens, making them SO soft and gentle on his delicate newborn skin. Here's to many more."

Just like his Dad (Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen) In her most recent photo of Miles, he is looking more and more like his superstar father. In this adorable snap, Miles gives the camera a look that pretty much ensures he'll be breaking hearts in the future. "Hello ladies," Teigen wrote alongside the adorable snapshot.

So Tiny, So Cute (Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen) Even when he is grumpy, Miles can serve looks for days. The baby gave his mommy an angry look in a photo she simply captioned, "hey dudes."

Little Dude this little dude! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT Teigen shared an adorable video of the baby laughing and giving eyes as he played. Teigen and Legend sure make cute babies!

Three Generations (Photo: Instagram / @chrissyteigen) The baby boy met his great-grandmother and another family member on his dad's side, and the photo is more than evidence of the family's adorable genes.

Father's Day (Photo: Instgarm/Chrissy Teigen) Teigen honored the father of her two precious children with an adorable photo of the singer with Luna and Miles. "What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day."

Family photos (Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen) With two kids in tow, Teigen couldn't help but joke about the challenges of looking fabulous while taking a family photo, close to Fourth of July. "Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and luna is over it?"

Nursing the Babies (Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen) Teigen has used her Instagram and Miles' early life to promote discussion about breastfeeding and nursing habits. In a hilarious twist, Teigen revealed her daughter Luna made her breastfeed one of her dolls. "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," Teigen wrote.