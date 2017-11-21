Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby’s Gender

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Tuesday that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child together, and though she didn’t share the baby’s gender in her announcement, fans should already know what it is.

Teigen shared on Twitter in January that her second child will be a boy.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah,” she wrote after receiving criticism for “choosing” her kids’ genders via IVF.

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Luna Stephens.

Teigen shared the news of her pregnancy by posting a video on Instagram of her daughter crawling on her stomach. When Teigen asked, “What’s in here?” Luna replied, “Baby.”

She captioned the video, “[I]t’s Johns,” to which Legend commented, “Maury will have the final word on this.”

Teigen has been open about her struggle to conceive naturally, so the power couple opted to undergo IVF to try for their first child.

“The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy,” Teigen told SELF about her inability to become pregnant. “I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?”

During IVF, Teigen and Legend chose the baby’s sex, insisting that their first child was female.

“I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,” Teigen told PEOPLE. “It excited me to see… just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.”

Even then, the couple alluded that a boy would follow as baby number two. “A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick. But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa — it’s crazy!”

Earlier this year, Teigen also got candid about her emotional battle with postpartum depression after having Luna.

“Before, when I entered a room I had a presence: head high, shoulders back, big smile,” she wrote in an essay for Glamour. “Suddenly I had become this person whose shoulders would cower underneath her chin. I would keep my hands on my belly and try to make myself as small as possible.”

Teigen said antidepressants, therapy, time and support helped her get back to her old self, and now she’s prepping to welcome a new baby into her growing family.