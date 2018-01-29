Chrissy Teigen Poses For First Picture With ‘Baby Boy’

Chrissy Teigen’s son may still be in utero, but he’s already rocking the red carpet.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

The supermodel rocked her growing baby bump at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday, wearing a flowing metallic silver gown with a band around the middle to emphasize her changing figure.

She and husband John Legend announced in November that they expecting their second child together They are already parents to 1-year-old Luna. While she didn’t address the sex of the baby in the announcement, the Lip Sync Battle co-host revealed last year that because she conceived her children through in vitro fertilization, she knew that her next child would be a boy.

“Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah,” she wrote on Twitter.

But her Grammys photo is the first time she’s addressed the baby’s sex since her official announcement. “Mama and her baby boy,” she captioned the picture.

Teigen and Legend have taken heat in the past for choosing the sex of their first child, insisting that they have a girl first.

“I think I was most excited and allured by the fact that John would be the best father to a little girl. That excited me,” Teigen told PEOPLE. “It excited me to see… just the thought of seeing him with a little girl. I think he deserves a little girl. I think he deserves that bond.”

Even then, the couple alluded to the fact that their second child would be a son.

“A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick,” she said. “But he definitely is very lucky to have a little girl. And this girl is going to be so completely lucky to have John as her papa — it’s crazy!”

She’s also been open about suffering from postpartum depression after the birth of Luna.

But, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who has been using a combination of antidepressants and therapy as treatment, says she wouldn’t let the fear of PPD get in the way of her having a family.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she said in Marie Claire this June. “But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”