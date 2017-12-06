Chrissy Teigen Boasts Baby Bump in White Swimsuit

Chrissy Teigen recently announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child, and the soon-to-be mom of two has been rocking her baby bump in public ever since.

Over the weekend, Teigen shared a set of snaps of herself posing in a white monokini, sitting on a countertop with a flower in her hair and her bump proudly on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the second photo, Legend joins his wife, sitting beside her in a shirt and shorts as he cradles Teigen’s stomach.

🔎 spot the difference A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

“Spot the difference,” the model cracked in the caption.

Teigen and Legend are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Luna, who later appeared in a sweet family snap with her parents. While Teigen and Legend are smiling for the camera, Luna doesn’t look quite as enthused, although she’s likely having plenty of fun on her family’s getaway.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

Teigen also showed off her baby bump in a previous snap, posing in a body-hugging maxi dress and writing, “aloha, bebe.”

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chrissyteigen