Chris Hemsworth's 7-Year-Old Son Shows off Fighting Skills Dressed as Thor in New Video

They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. In Chris Hemsworth and his son Tristan's case, this seems to stand true. While the actor is filming another installment of Thor, this time, Thor: Love and Thunder, his son decided to show off his fighting skills in a video. In the clip shared to the actors Instagram account, he showed his 7-year-old throwing a few punches as the two worked out on set together.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," he captioned the clip. What added even more character to the video is that Tristan was dressed like his dad in the famous Marvel films, sporting a red cape of course. Hemsworth's wife also took to her social media account to share a photo of the two, alongside his trainer Luke Zocchi and his stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, and kept her caption simple with, "My A Team!" The actor's co-star Natalie Portman showed her love and support in the comment section posting several heart emojis.

This isn't the first time his kids have been to set. They come-and-go every so often and bring a little more excitement to everyone around. "They come to set occasionally and sort of hand-brake whatever production was occurring at the time," he joked according to PEOPLE. While he described them as "chaotic" he did admit that they are all "very physical and active."

Fans have been keeping up with Hemsworth and his training online, as they've seen him get bigger-and-bigger over time. Portman even joked that she's going to look like his "grandma" next to him come time for the third installment. "I'm so unversed in what muscles do and how they get like that," she told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview, and admitted that her co-star "is looking good" but that she's "gonna look like [his] grandma next to him."

He's even caught attention from another one of his Avenger's co-stars, Chris Pratt. Pratt has been joking with Hemsworth online that he needs to slow down on gaining so much muscle because the Jurassic World star is going to look so much smaller next to him when they get back on set together. However, that hasn't slowed the Australian native down or prevented him from lifting more tires as his workout as he impresses all of his fans and co-stars.