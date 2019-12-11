Chris Brown’s First Photo of Newborn Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Fans are congratulating Chris Brown after he welcomed his first child with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. After the singer took to social media on Wednesday, weeks after they welcomed their bundle of joy on Nov. 20, to share the first photo and reveal his little one’s name to be Aeko Catori Brown, fans couldn’t help but gush in the comments section.

“I like the name, congrats,” one fan commented on the post.

“A new legend has born,” another wrote.

“Now we got 2 beautiful blessings in this world,” a third added.

“This is so amazing!” another fan wrote. “Look at his little feet!!!! Awwweeee…”

Several more chimed in with “congratulations,” while others expressed their confusion over the birth altogether, having been unaware that Brown and Harris were eexpecting.

Although Brown’s Wednesday post marked the first time he has publicly spoken about the birth, reports first surfaced in late November that the former couple had welcomed their son on Nov. 20. Several sources close to Brown and Harris confirmed the news to TMZ, and the couple shared cryptic messages to their respective social media accounts, with Brown sharing a black-and-white photo of himself that he captioned with the date “11-20-19.” In a second post, he wrote “Born.”

On her own account, Harris shared to her Instagram Story, “I was in love when I first saw you,” adding a heart emoji to punctuate the post.

After calling it quits, Brown and Harris teased earlier this year that they were expecting, with the R&B singer posting comments on Harris’ posts like “my baby mama.” Sources later confirmed in June that they were expecting, alleging that Brown and his most recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, broke up after learning about Harris’ pregnancy.

In August, sources reported that the former couple was expecting a baby boy, at the time also claiming that although Brown and Harris are no longer together, she is “happy” with the way Brown is treating her.

Little Aeko Catori Brown joins older sister Royalty, 5, whom Brown shares with ex Nia Guzman.