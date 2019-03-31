Chip and Joanna Gaines: All the Best Photos of Baby Crew so Far

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child into the world on June 23, 2018 and they have not stopped sharing photos of the infant ever since.

The Fixer Upper couple named the baby boy Crew, and have done all they can to welcome him into the family.

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote to reveal the birth. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

The family has shown the progress of Crew from the hospital room where he was delivered, to the nursery at their home and all the precious moments in-between.

Scroll through to see all the best photos of baby Crew so far.

Mother and Son

This above shot was the first glimpse Fixer Upper fans got of the newborn.

Gaines is shown sitting in a hospital holding Crew as nurses look on.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna wrote on Twitter alongside the photo.

First Look

Along with the mother-son moment, the Gaines family also revealed this photo of Crew, the first clear look at his face.

“”He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” Joanna added. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Cuddle Bug

Just one day after his birth, Crew was in full-on cuddle mode with his mama, as shown in the this above photo.

“Cuddle bug” she captioned the photo, adding a heart eye emoji.

Nursery Tradition

It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine ? pic.twitter.com/Vn2Xd0ZMg4 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 30, 2018

On June 30, fans got an update on how Crew was making it back at the Gaines’ home, and there was an adorable picture to accompany the update.

Crew is shown swaddled in a stylish rocker in his beautifully designed nursery.

“It’s been a little over a week, and he’s settling in just fine,” Joanna wrote.

Tradition

Another cute shot of the newborn came on July 6. This photo sees Crew wrapped up in Chip’s lap as he is sitting in a rocking chair on the family’s porch.

The photo was to show off Chip’s tradition of keeping the hospital bracelet from the delivery on as long as possible.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off… looks like the tradition lives on,” Joanna wrote, adding the hashtag #5.

In Chip’s Arms

My heart is full.. pic.twitter.com/6H4LuouX2T — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2018

Our next shot of Crew was another bonding moment with his father, who is holding the infant in his arms.

“My heart is full,” Chip wrote.

Sister Time

Joanna took to Instagram on June 21 to revealed the below photos of her 8-year-old daughter Emmie bonding with the 1-month-old.

The siblings are seen lying down on a bed with crew nestled in Emmie’s arms.

“Snuggle time,” Gaines captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Father and Sons

This latest black-and-white photo sees the 43-year-old father-of-five lying down on a bed with his arm around Crew, who is swaddled in a blanket and sucking on a pacifier. Duke is to their left wearing a camouflage shirt and holding his arm around Crew, as well.

Joanna was apparently delighted to see the father-and-sons bonding moment and just had to share it.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” she wrote.

Portrait day

The Fixer Upper veteran has been spending all her time kicking back this summer with infant Crew. The mom of five took to Instagram to share a sweet mother-son show with her baby boy, along with family dog, Cookie, on their porch.

“Me + Crew + Cookie = [red heart emoji],” the designer captioned the summery image.

Hammock afternoon

Chip Gaines gave fans nap envy as he laid in a hammock covering his face with a hat, with precious baby Crew sleeping soundly on his side; the reality star captioned the adorable image with the hashtag, “the good ol’ days.”

The photo brought many fans to the comments section, happy to see the dad and new baby having a joyful father-son moment.

‘Game day’ fun

The couple reveled in the start of football season while cheering on the Baylor Bears at McClane Stadium in Waco, Texas with their infant son.

“First game day for baby Crew,” Joanna wrote on her Instagram photo Sept. 1, alongside a football emoji and the hashtag, “sic ’em,” a term used as part of Baylor University’s chant calling for its athletes to attack.

In the image, the 40-year-old home and design guru can be seen cradling Crew as he sleeps peacefully against her chest in a gold sling — paying homage to their team’s colors.

Playing poker

The former Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to show up the creative direction coming from her daughter Ella as she staged an adorable photo with her little brother, Crew, playing poker.

In the hilarious image, Crew sits in the center with his set of cards, joined by three big stuffed animals also in on the game.

“This might be my favorite thing ever. (Photo and everything else by Ella Gaines),” Gaines wrote in the caption of the cute photo.

With Santa

Gaines, took to social media shortly before Christmas to share a collection of snapshots featuring her sweet 6-month-old sitting most calmly on the lap of Santa.

“All my dreams have come true,” Gaines captioned the series of images.

Showing off his little chompers!

Crew Gaines is growing up right before our eyes! The proud mama shared one of her 6-month-old’s sweet milestones with fans this week after he cut his first teeth.

The Fixer Upper star, 40, posted a series of photos of her youngest son on Instagram, showing off his new chompers as he plays with a wooden toy alongside two stuffed animals.

“He’s proud of his first TWO teeth!” Gaines captioned the photo, adding the hashtag, “six months.”

Snow angel

The Fixer Upper parents shared a sweet photo of baby Crew, 7 months, enjoying the winter weather by making a snow angel in a silver, puffy snowsuit, captioning it, “My very own snow angel.”

Fans were totally smitten with the youngest Gaines and his joyful expression.